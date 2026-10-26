Ukraine to be one of priorities of Lithuania's presidency of EU Council in H1 2027 – Stefanchuk

Ukraine will be one of the priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said after a meeting with Seimas Chairman Juozas Olekas.

"Ukraine will be one of the priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027. First and foremost, in matters of security and EU enlargement. We discussed this during a meeting at the Verkhovna Rada with Juozas Olekas, Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Monday.

He noted that he particularly appreciates Lithuania's defense aid, which has already exceeded EUR 1.1 billion, its support for Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter, and its active participation in the Shelter Coalition.

"A separate topic was European integration. We discussed the need to maintain the pace of the negotiation process and to open all six negotiation clusters. We also discussed the possibility of involving Lithuanian experts in a group of parliamentary advisers who will assist Ukraine on its path to EU membership," Stefanchuk said.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament also said that during the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, they focused on increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as efforts to establish a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression and an international compensation mechanism.

"We specifically discussed the return of Ukrainian children who have been illegally displaced by Russia. Lithuania's position on this issue remains unequivocal. Lithuania has been and remains one of Ukraine's most consistent partners. I am grateful for the solidarity, concrete assistance, and shared understanding that Ukraine's security is inseparable from the security of all of Europe," Stefanchuk said.