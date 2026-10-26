Govt establishes Coordination Center to organize registration of those subject to military service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established a Coordination Center for the Organization of Reservist Enlistment during Mobilization and in Times of War.

Specifically, in accordance with Resolution No. 1328 of October 23, the government approved the composition and regulations of the Coordination Center for the Mobilization of Conscripts.

The Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment and the Deputy Minister of Defense have been appointed as co-chairs of the Coordination Center.

The Coordination Center also includes: the Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers; the Deputy Ministers of Digital Transformation, Internal Affairs, Infrastructure, and Agrarian Policy and Food; the State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy; a representative of the Ministry of Economy; the Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine (subject to approval), the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (subject to approval), the First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service, the Deputy Head of the National Police, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Deputy Head of the State Labor Service, a representative of the Central Directorate of the State Security Service of Ukraine (subject to consent), a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service (subject to approval), and a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense (subject to approval).

The main tasks of the Coordination Center are: to facilitate the coordination of actions by central and local executive authorities, other state bodies, and public administration bodies whose jurisdiction extends to the entire territory of Ukraine, regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilization and during wartime; providing proposals on the approaches, mechanisms, and methods for resolving issues related to the reservation of conscripts; coordinating criteria and, if necessary, providing recommendations for their refinement; reviewing proposals from state bodies regarding increasing the number of conscripts reserved for the mobilization period; reviewing proposals from state bodies regarding the determination of the criticality of enterprises; monitoring, through the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists, the Pension Fund's e-services web portal, and the Unified State e-services web portal, information regarding employees subject to military service of enterprises that have applied for critical status; providing state agencies with recommendations and proposals regarding the revocation of decisions designating enterprises as critical, particularly in response to relevant requests from law enforcement agencies.

In accordance with its assigned tasks, the Coordination Center: analyzes the current state of affairs and the causes of problems arising in the process of reserving conscripts; reviews the performance of state agencies, local government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations on matters within its jurisdiction; coordinates the criteria for determining critical status; reviews proposals from state agencies regarding an increase in the number of conscripts reserved; reviews proposals regarding the designation of enterprises as critical and provides relevant recommendations; and provides recommendations regarding the revocation of decisions designating enterprises as critical.

The Coordination Center's recommendations and proposals are considered approved if more than half of the members and representatives of state bodies present at the meeting and invited to participate in the meeting vote in favor of them. In the event of a tie, a recommendation or proposal may be approved only if supported by both co-chairs.

The timeframe for the Coordination Center to issue recommendations and proposals based on the review of requests from government agencies may not exceed one calendar month from the date of receipt of the request.