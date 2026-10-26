Zelenskyy, President of Estonia discuss peace talks, impact of Russian strikes on energy and railway infrastructure with President of Estonia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held discussions with the newly elected President of Estonia, Ülle Madise, regarding diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, Europe’s involvement in the negotiation process, and the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure.

“I shared details of the negotiations in Oslo and communication with the US side following their meeting in Russia. There is an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting at the level of teams already in November, and it is important that the meeting not be postponed,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to him, Ukraine is prepared for negotiations at any time and advocates for the involvement of European partners in the negotiation process.

The parties also discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the railway network. Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation is deliberately targeting Ukrainian locomotives, and therefore, support from partners in increasing the available rolling stock would be beneficial.

The President congratulated Madise on assuming her position and thanked Estonia for its support of Ukraine.