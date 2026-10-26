Cabinet publishes resolution on updating system for granting deferments from conscription

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has published a resolution on updating the organization of deferments from conscription for those liable for military service during the period of mobilization and under martial law.

Specifically, in accordance with Resolution No. 1328 dated October 23, central executive authorities, other state bodies, public administration entities with jurisdiction covering the entire territory of Ukraine, as well as regional and Kyiv city state administrations (or military administrations, where established), are required within ten days of the resolution’s entry into force to ensure the review and harmonization of the criteria used to designate enterprises, institutions, and organizations as "critically important" for the functioning of the economy.

Following this review, an analysis must be conducted to determine whether enterprises still meet these criteria. If a criterion—on the basis of which an enterprise was originally designated as "critically important"—is removed, the decision designating that enterprise as "critically important" must be revoked.

The Government has established that decisions designating enterprises as "critically important"—in effect as of the date this resolution enters into force—shall remain valid for the duration for which they were originally issued, unless they have since been revoked.

It is noted that decisions by the Minister of Defense to increase the quotas for the deferment from military service ("reservation") of liable individual, adopted prior to the entry into force of Resolution No. 1608, shall remain in effect for the entire duration of the enterprise’s designation as "critically important," but no later than December 8, 2026. Decisions by the Ministry of Defense to increase such quotas, adopted after December 8, 2025, shall remain in effect for the duration of the enterprise’s "critically important" status, but not beyond the specific timeframe stipulated in the relevant Ministry decision.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers has established a Coordination Center for the organization of the deferment from military service for liable individuals during periods of mobilization and wartime.

Enterprises may be designated as "critically important" to the functioning of the economy and the provision of essential services to the population during special periods if they operate within the following sectors: the defense-industrial complex; the fuel and energy complex; housing and utility services; the extractive industry; the manufacturing (processing) industry; the agro-industrial sector (including the assurance of food security); retail trade; construction; transport and logistics; information technology; banking; healthcare; and communications. This also applies to entities engaged in emergency rescue and other urgent operations (emergency rescue services), as well as those operating in sectors approved by the Coordination Center, following a substantiated request from a central executive body or another state authority responsible for developing and/or implementing state policy in the relevant field. It has been established that the number of individuals liable for military service who are eligible for deferment (exemption from mobilization) may exceed 50%, subject to the recommendations and proposals of the Coordination Center.

Substantiated proposals to increase the number of deferments are to be submitted to the Coordination Center by the relevant government authority. Grounds for the Coordination Center to refuse to consider such proposals include, among other things, the documented, systematic violation of legal requirements regarding the organization and maintenance of military registration by the head of a critical institution, specifically, the occurrence of two or more such documented violations within the preceding 12 months, and/or the imposition of administrative liability upon the head for committing such violations.

Furthermore, it is established that for individuals liable for military service who hold positions within the representative offices of donor institutions or with entities implementing international technical assistance projects, the number of those eligible for deferment shall not exceed 50% of the total number of such employees directly engaged in the tasks of a single project, and in any case, shall not exceed 7 individuals.

Pursuant to a decision by the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, made in light of the Coordination Center’s recommendations, the number of individuals eligible for deferment may exceed 7, provided it does not exceed 50% of the total number of employees liable for military service.

For critical institutions, defined by the Ministry of Defense as critical within the defense-industrial complex, the fuel and energy sector (including their contractors), or as domestic manufacturers of transformer equipment for the energy sector, the number of employees liable for military service, who are eligible for deferment, may reach up to 95%. This applies to entities engaged in the construction, repair, restoration, manufacturing, and/or supply of equipment, the provision of services, or the execution of other engineering and technical activities aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the unified [energy/power] system.