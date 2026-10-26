Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine’s Ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo as non-resident Ambassador to Gabon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Vasyl Hamianin, to serve concurrently as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Gabonese Republic.

The relevant decree, No. 1069/2026, has been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"To appoint Vasyl Ivanovych Hamianin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Gabonese Republic, concurrently," the text of the decree states.