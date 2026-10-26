Zelenskyy discusses infrastructure projects, European integration, situation in Transnistria with Moldovan PM

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held discussions with the Prime Minister of Moldova, Vasile Tofan, regarding infrastructure projects, the European integration of both nations, the situation in Transnistria, and cooperation in the military sphere.

“We discussed many bilateral issues, first and foremost infrastructure projects that can improve the lives of our people. Of course, we also discussed European integration. Moldova and Ukraine are certainly stronger when we move forward on this track together,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to him, the parties also discussed security issues, specifically regarding Transnistria and the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continued joint work between Ukraine and Moldova to achieve results that will have practical significance for both nations.