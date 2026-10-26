Zelenskyy expecting Ukraine-USA-Russia trilateral meeting in early Nov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting between the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian teams to take place in early November, he said following a meeting with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas.

"I briefed the Speaker on the meetings in Oslo and the overall situation in the negotiation track. We expect a trilateral meeting between the American, Ukrainian, and Russian teams to take place as early as the beginning of November," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The parties also discussed in detail Ukraine's European integration and the priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of opening the remaining two negotiation clusters for Ukraine by the end of 2026 so that the closure of negotiation chapters can begin during Lithuania's presidency.