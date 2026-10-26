Zelenskyy signs decree on updating Ukraine’s National Security Strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, dated October 5, 2026, regarding the updating of Ukraine’s National Security Strategy.

The corresponding decree, No. 1066/2026, was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree: to enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 5, 2026, 'On updating the national security strategy of Ukraine' (attached)," the decree states.

According to the document, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the NSDC’s decision.