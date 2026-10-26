Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization

The President of Ukraine has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, effective from October 31, 2026, and has also signed the corresponding decrees.

As reported on the Verkhovna Rada website, the law on extending martial law in Ukraine (No. 5029-IX; draft law No. 16182) and the law on extending the period of general mobilization (No. 5030-IX; draft law No. 16183) have been returned bearing the signature of the President of Ukraine.

The respective draft laws were submitted to the Ukrainian parliament by the President, approved by the relevant committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, and subsequently supported by members of parliament earlier on Monday.

Additionally, on Monday, Zelenskyy signed decrees No. 1060/2026, "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine," and No. 1061/2026, "On the extension of general mobilization."

"In connection with the ongoing large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, based on a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and in accordance with Paragraph 20 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine 'On the legal regime of martial law,' I hereby decree: in order to partially amend Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 24, 2022, No. 64/2022 'On the imposition of martial law in Ukraine', which was approved by the law of Ukraine dated February 24, 2022, No. 2102-IX—the period of martial law in Ukraine shall be extended for 90 days, effective from 05:30 on October 31, 2026," states the text of Decree No. 1060/2026, published on the Head of State’s official website.