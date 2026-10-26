Defense Forces strikes communications hub, command posts, supply depots belonging to Russian troops – AFU

On Sunday and into Monday night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a communications hub, command posts, a drone control center, a UAV workshop, and warehouses containing logistical supplies belonging to Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

According to a Telegram post by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a communications hub belonging to a Russian unit was struck near Melitopol in Zaporizhia region, and the occupiers' command posts were struck in the vicinity of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region and the village of Chervonohirka in Zaporizhia region.

In addition, an enemy drone command post was struck near the town of Vyshneve, and a UAV workshop was struck near Melitopol.

The Defense Forces also struck Russian army logistics depots near the settlements of Komisarivka and Katerynivka in Luhansk region.

As noted by the General Staff, striking a communications hub disrupts the enemy's communications and command and control, while destroying command posts complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield. The destruction of the command post and the UAV workshop reduces the Russian troops' ability to attack the Defense Forces' positions and frontline communities with drones, while the destruction of the supply depots hinders the resupply of Russian units.