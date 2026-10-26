Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision on creating engineering barriers for all-around defense of cities – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine regarding the creation of a belt of engineering barriers to ensure an adequate level of city defense, as well as the mechanisms for their implementation.

Corresponding decree, No. 1067/2026, was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday.

According to the document, the decree enacts the NSDC decision of September 25, 2026, "On measures to create a belt of engineering barriers to ensure an adequate level of city defense and the mechanisms for their implementation (all-around defense of cities)."