All civil service vacancies to be listed in Diia when competitions resume – Koretsky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said competitions for civil service positions will resume in stages, with competitions for Category A positions announced from the date the relevant law takes effect.

"We are resuming competitions for civil service and local government positions. Competitions will resume in stages: for Category A positions, they will be announced from the date the law takes effect, for Category B positions one month later, and for Category C positions and local government positions two months later. We are also updating the procedure. All vacancies will be listed in Diia. War veterans will have priority in appointments," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister recalled that resuming competitions is one of Ukraine's commitments under the Ukraine Facility programme, and that fulfilment of this commitment is linked to the disbursement of EUR 137 million in support.

According to Koretsky, the government is currently preparing the necessary decisions to introduce the new procedure as soon as possible.

As reported, on Oct 26 the Verkhovna Rada reinstated competitions for civil service positions. The law provides for the resumption of competitions for civil service and local government positions, and changes to the procedures for entering, serving in and leaving the civil service. It also grants priority in civil service appointments to people with war veteran status.

The law also allows civil servants appointed without competition during martial law to continue serving, provided they receive a positive annual performance assessment, and introduces integrity criteria. At the same time, it allows appointments without competitive selection to civil service positions in local government bodies located in areas where hostilities are taking place.