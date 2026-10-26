PM Tofan: Moldova’s airspace violated more than 100 times since war start in Ukraine

Speaking from Kyiv, Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan addressed the citizens of his republic, emphasizing that supporting Ukraine is a choice in favor of Moldova’s own security.

"Dear citizens, by defending their cities, their families, and their freedom every day, Ukrainians are also contributing to the security of the Republic of Moldova. Their resistance allows us to live in peace and build our future at home. However, the war is taking place right on our borders," Tofan said during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He noted that the people of Moldova are also well aware of the threats to energy security.

The Prime Minister stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Moldova’s airspace has been violated more than 100 times, with drones and debris from projectiles falling onto its territory. Specifically, there were five such incidents this past Saturday alone.

"Supporting Ukraine is a choice in favor of the security, peace, and prosperity of the Republic of Moldova," Tofan emphasized.

As previously reported, on October 26, Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation, which paves the way for an exchange of expertise.