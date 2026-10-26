PM of Moldova: I know what diving Shahed sounds like, and I know fear felt during ballistic missile attacks

Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan shared that he lived in Ukraine for four and a half years during the full-scale invasion, and that he is familiar with the sound of a diving Shahed drone and the fear experienced during ballistic missile attacks.

"I lived and worked in Ukraine—in Kyiv—for 15 years. It was here that I raised my children and built companies. Ukraine was my second home and will always remain close to my heart. I was in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale war, and I remained here for the next four and a half years, until I assumed my current position. I know the sound of a diving Shahed, the fear during ballistic missile attacks, and the incredible work of Ukraine’s heroic air defense forces. I know what it means for a million Ukrainian families to have explosions occur right next to their homes—it is their daily reality," Tofan said during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He emphasized that Moldova firmly condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine and advocates for a just and lasting peace, accountability for the aggressor, and the safe return of deported Ukrainian children.

Tofan assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Moldova will remain a reliable neighbor and partner to Ukraine.