Ministry: Deferral applications once again being processed in Reserve+

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said the processing of deferrals in the Reserve+ system has resumed following scheduled technical maintenance on the Ministry of Justice's systems.

"The processing of deferrals in Reserve+ has resumed! Scheduled technical work on the Ministry of Justice's systems has been completed," the Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram statement on Monday.

It is reported that Reserve+ is once again accepting deferrals related to having children, caring for relatives, and the family status of a defender. All services are operating as usual.

As previously reported, starting at 22:00 on October 23, due to technical work by the Ministry of Justice on Reserve+, the processing of deferrals related to having children, caring for relatives, and the family status of a defender was suspended for several days.