Ukraine restores civil service recruitment competitions, securing EUR 137 mln under Ukraine Facility

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 13478-1 on restoring competitive recruitment to the civil service in its second reading on Monday, fulfilling an indicator under the Ukraine Facility that provides for EUR 137 million in funding for Ukraine's state budget, Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vitaliy Bezgin told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Martial law required quick and flexible decisions on staff appointments. But emergency decisions must not become permanent practice. Restoring competitions means returning to a system where professionalism and suitability for a position are decisive. A professional public service is first and foremost about open recruitment, integrity and clear rules," Bezgin said.

Open competitions for civil service and local government positions will resume once the law enters into force, he said. Transitional periods have been set for positions filled without competition. Continued employment without a competition will be possible by decision of the head of the service, subject to a positive annual performance assessment.

The bill gives war veterans priority in appointments and makes integrity a mandatory criterion for candidates and serving officials.

It also provides for the restructuring and depoliticization of the Commission on the Senior Civil Service. A repeat special background check will not be required if the previous check produced no adverse findings, service has been continuous, and the new appointment takes place within five working days of dismissal.

Transitional rules will also apply to local government employees appointed without competition. In areas of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories where no end date has been established, certain managers may be appointed without competition.

Bill No. 13478-1 forms part of Ukraine's commitments under the Ukraine Plan for 2024-2027 within the Ukraine Facility and continues public administration reform.