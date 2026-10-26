Ukraine and Moldova sign agreement on military-technical cooperation – Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky announced that Ukraine and Moldova have signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation, which paves the way for an exchange of expertise.

"The accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU is of great importance for the security of both countries and the entire region; likewise, Moldova’s accession to the EU is significant for the security of Ukraine. The synchronized integration of Ukraine and Moldova encompasses not only security aspects but also economic dimensions. Our economies, trade ties, and transport corridors are deeply interconnected. Moving toward the EU together will foster the development of trade and transport, attract investment, and facilitate integration into the European Union market," Koretsky stated during a joint briefing with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He also noted that Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation on Monday.

Furthermore, Ukraine has proposed that Moldova expand cooperation within the framework of the Mine Clearance Coalition.

"We also have other operational formats, such as the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Odesa Triangle, which brings together three countries: Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine," the Prime Minister explained.

According to him, the Odesa Triangle format will be convened in the near future, which should facilitate ongoing dialogue between the nations.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Moldova emphasized that the country cannot ignore Ukraine’s experience in the security sphere, specifically regarding defense against drones through technological solutions.

"We want to adopt this experience and find a solution to protect our airspace," Tofan added.