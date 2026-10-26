Kyiv restricts South Bridge traffic for repairs from Oct 27

Traffic on Kyiv's South Bridge will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1 while workers repair the asphalt surface on the elevated section leading to Mykola Bazhan Avenue, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on Monday.

The restrictions will run from 0700 on October 27 to 1700 on November 1 on the section carrying traffic from the right bank of the Dnipro River to the left bank, toward Mykola Bazhan Avenue, the administration said.

The work will affect the third and part of the second traffic lanes. Vehicles will use the first lane while repairs are underway.

Kyivavtoshliakhmist, the municipal road maintenance company, apologized for the temporary inconvenience and urged drivers to take the restrictions into account when planning their routes.