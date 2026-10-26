SBU: Head of Russian occupation administration in Kherson region, Saldo, notified of suspicion regarding illegal transfer of Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented further crimes committed by Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Russian occupation administration on the left bank of Kherson region. According to the SBU, he and two accomplices were involved in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children following the seizure of the regional center.

"The investigation established that on October 7, 2022, the individuals in question organized the illegal removal of students from Kherson Vocational Shipbuilding Lyceum to so-called 'sanatoriums' in temporarily occupied Crimea," the SBU stated on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It was determined that the students were first transported by bus to a river port, and from there, taken by boat to the left bank, where further transport awaited to carry them to the peninsula.

"To facilitate this illegal removal, Saldo enlisted the help of Viktor Loginov, former Russian military serviceman who, at the time of the crime, held the position of 'deputy director of the lyceum,'" the agency specified.

According to investigators, in order to conceal the illegal transfer of the children, Loginov personally entered fictitious information into the educational institution's official records.

"A second accomplice, Nikolai Dolzhenko, a teacher at the lyceum, which had been seized by that time, accompanied the students along the entire route to Crimea," the message notes.

The message emphasizes that, through these actions, the individuals involved violated Article 49 of the Geneva Convention (IV) relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the forcible transfer of protected persons from occupied territory.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have notified Saldo and two of his accomplices in absentia that they are suspected of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy).

"As the perpetrators are currently hiding in a temporarily occupied part of Ukrainian territory, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice," the SBU noted.

The Ukrainian security service also pointed out that, in a separate criminal proceeding based on evidence provided by the SBU, Saldo has already been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate under the procedural guidance of the the Prosecutor General’s Office.