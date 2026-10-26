Russians destroy last Epicentr store in Kharkiv on their third attempt – Terekhov

The last store of the Epicentr retail chain in Kharkiv has been destroyed following strikes by Russian jet-powered drones, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"On their third attempt, the Russians have destroyed the last Epicentr store that was still operating in Kharkiv. Over the past two months, they attacked this hypermarket three times. After the first two strikes, it was possible to restore the facility and get it back up and running. However, on October 24, a series of hits by jet-powered drones caused a massive fire. The flames instantly engulfed all the retail areas and warehouses," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the shopping center provided hundreds of jobs and supplied materials for the repair and reconstruction of homes damaged by shelling.

"For Kharkiv, this is not just the loss of a major retail facility. First and foremost, it means the loss of hundreds of jobs. Furthermore, this was the place where residents would go after their homes were shelled to purchase repair materials under the state eRecovery (eVidnovlennia) program, or to redeem vouchers from charitable foundations for essential household items," Terekhov wrote.

He pledged assistance in clearing the site and restoring order to the area following the attacks.

"We are in constant contact with the store's management. For its part, the city is prepared to provide the necessary municipal and operational-technical support, helping to clear the site, remove debris, and tidy up the area. Preserving jobs and supporting economic activity remain critically important to us," Terekhov wrote.