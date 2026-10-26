Government announces open competition for ARMA head – Koretsky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has announced an open and transparent competition for the position of head of the National Agency for Detection, Search and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

"The agency needs a leader trusted by both society and partners. I invite everyone with management experience, an impeccable reputation and a desire to serve their country to apply," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that during the war, every seized asset must work in the interests of the state.