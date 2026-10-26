Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has criticized a proposal to nominate former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General.

"I am certain that Viktor Orbán, as UN Secretary-General, would put to good use the masterful veto and blackmail skills he has developed over years of derailing major EU decisions. We can share with the rest of the world our great experience of taking him out for coffee at the right moment," Sybiha said on X.

As previously reported, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Orbán put forward his candidacy, anticipating support for this initiative from Russia and China. Sources within the U.S. State Department noted that the concurrence of the USA, Russia, and China within the UN Security Council would have a decisive impact on the selection process; however, the other two permanent members of the Security Council—the United Kingdom and France—might oppose this candidacy, as they also hold veto power.