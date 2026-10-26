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Drone attack on Pavlohrad: one person killed, three others wounded, incl two 10-year-old girls

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Drone attack on Pavlohrad: one person killed, three others wounded, incl two 10-year-old girls
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One civilian has been killed and three others wounded following a drone attack on Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"One person has died, and at least three others have been wounded. The enemy struck Pavlohrad with a drone. All the wounded are currently in the hospital. Among them are two 10-year-old girls," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike caused a vehicle to catch fire and damaged several multi-story residential buildings and a shop.

#region #dnipropetrovsk #casualties #uav
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