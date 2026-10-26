Defense Ministry, EC discuss mechanisms for monitoring Ukraine Support Loan funds

Organization of control and procurement accountability for funds under the Ukraine Support Loan program, which foresees nearly €60 billion for Ukraine's defense needs (including the procurement of weaponry, drones, missiles, and the development of the defense-industrial complex), was discussed at meetings between representatives of the Ukrainian defense department and a joint mission of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) and the European External Action Service (EEAS).

"Nearly €60 billion from the Ukraine Support Loan is designated for Ukraine's defense needs in 2026-2027. To ensure the transparent and controlled use of these funds, the Ministry of Defense conducted a series of meetings with a joint mission of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) and the European External Action Service (EEAS)," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a Telegram message on Monday.

The Ukrainian side presented the defense sector's needs for 2027. Among the priorities are support for the production of FPV drones, middle- and deep-strike capabilities. The parties also discussed joint ventures, the Drone Deal initiative, and the further integration of the Ukrainian defense industry into the EU defense-industrial ecosystem.

"Special attention was paid to the control and accountability of defense procurement: transitioning to competitive procedures, electronic bidding, audits, and risk-oriented verification of counterparties," the Defense Ministry noted in the statement.