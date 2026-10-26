Man dies in Kherson hospital from injuries sustained in Russian drone attack, another in grave condition

A man wounded in a Russian drone attack the previous day has died in a Kherson hospital, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Yesterday, a Russian drone attacked a minibus in the Central district of Kherson. Seven people were injured. Unfortunately, one of the victims, a 67-year-old man, died in the hospital's reception department," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, another man remains in critical condition. Medics continue to fight for his life.