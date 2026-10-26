Ukraine awaits Hegseth's signature for nearly a month on Patriot and NASAMS missiles – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has been waiting for nearly a month for U.S Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's signature regarding the supply of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conference call, adding that he has instructed relevant officials to hold talks with the American side.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs reported on the situation regarding the supply of air defense interceptors to Ukraine, primarily 'Patriots'. We are working in several directions: with the United States, Europe, and other partners who have a reserve of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, for nearly a month we have been awaiting Mr. Hegseth's signature regarding missiles for 'Patriots' and 'NASAMS'. I instructed to discuss this once again with the American side. Talks are also ongoing with other countries," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel on Monday.

Also during the conference call, participants discussed preparations for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in November.

"It is important to accelerate the implementation of decisions that have been on the table for some time. Every support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives," Zelenskyy emphasized.

On October 20, it was reported that the administration of U.S President Donald Trump is holding up the transfer of anti-aircraft interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine from partner countries, which coincides with a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv over disagreements regarding strikes on Russian oil refineries.

According to U.S officials, the transfer of weaponry from states friendly to Ukraine requires official approval from U.S Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as the systems are manufactured in the U.S and are subject to export control rules. Officials note that Hegseth has not yet formally rejected these applications, but has also not taken the necessary steps to approve them. Against this backdrop, Ukrainian representatives previously stated a critical deficit and a remaining stock of "only a few" interceptor missiles in their arsenal.