General Staff reports strike on Energia plant in Russia's Yelets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported a strike on Energia plant in Yelets, the sole Russian manufacturer of batteries for glide bomb planning and correction modules, and provided updates on the aftermath of strikes against Proton-Electrotex and Tolyattikauchuk.

"On October 25 and into the night of October 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck: The battery production workshop for enemy strike weapons at the 'Energia' enterprise in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of Russia. A fire broke out on the enterprise's territory. The strike complicates the Russian army's production of power sources for missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weaponry," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram message on Monday.

The General Staff notes that Energia is the sole manufacturer of batteries for glide bomb planning and correction modules, and also produces batteries for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems and sea-launched cruise missiles.

The General Staff also reported that following combat operations on October 23, the destruction of the main microchip production workshop, along with damage to the building and servers of the Proton-Electrotex enterprise in Orel, Orel region, Russia, has been confirmed. This is noted to complicate the enemy's production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles used to strike Ukrainian cities.

According to the General Staff, it is also confirmed that on October 23, at a strike UAV storage, preparation, and launch site in the Donetsk area, three buildings used for preparing and equipping strike UAVs and one launch rail were damaged.

As the General Staff noted, at Tolyattikauchuk combine in Samara region, Russia, which was struck on October 24, damage was recorded to a process pipeline, two butyl rubber production units, and one rectification unit. This severely impacts the production chain of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.