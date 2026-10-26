Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with Serbia – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections in Serbia, calling it a new page in the country's history, and stated Ukraine's readiness to expand cooperation with Serbia.

"Changes have taken place in Serbia – the victory of the 'Student List', and this is obviously a new page in the history of the country and the people," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Monday.

He wished Serbia success, real development, and warm relations with the European community.

"We in Ukraine thank Serbia for its respect for our people and state, our independence. And we are always glad of our common results – everything that strengthens our societies and gives people more opportunities. We are ready to continue increasing our cooperation, and may all the good hopes of the people in Serbia be realized," the president noted.

On October 25, the leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and candidate for prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, conceded defeat of his political force in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, losing to the opposition student protest movement, Reuters reported.

"We do not have final results yet, but based on the sample... it is clear that we lost these elections. The Student List won: they will have between 135 and 140 seats, and we have 105, no one else entered parliament," Vucic told reporters.

The snap elections were called by Vucic in September following nearly two years of continuous student protests against corruption and the tightening of government authoritarianism. The demonstrations erupted after the tragedy in the city of Novi Sad in 2024, where 16 people died due to the collapse of a canopy at the railway station.

The student movement gained broad public support and became the biggest political challenge to Vucic since he came to power as prime minister in 2014 and was subsequently elected president in 2017.