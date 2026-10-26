Kallas at E5 defense ministers' meeting

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will participate in a meeting of defense ministers of the E5 group – a group of European countries with the largest defense budgets, including Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

A corresponding announcement was distributed by the European External Action Service in Brussels on Monday. The meeting will take place in Paris. Kallas is expected to hold a press conference following the conclusion of the event.

The E5 group, also known as European Five (E5), was launched in November 2024 in response to growing calls for European rearmament and the strengthening of its leadership role in providing support to Ukraine.