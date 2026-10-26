Fire Point confirms FP-1 drone strike on Russian Voronezhsyntheskauchuk plant

Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturer Fire Point has confirmed a strike on the Voronezhsyntheskauchuk plant in the Russian Federation using its self-developed FP-1 long-range kamikaze drone.

"We confirm, Voronezhsyntheskauchuk has once again hosted the FP-1," the company stated in a Telegram message on Monday.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the city of Voronezh came under a drone attack on the night of October 26. Preliminary reports indicate that fires broke out in several districts of the city. Likely damage was also reported to the Pivnichny (Northern) Bridge, the Voronezhsyntheskauchuk plant, and the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association (VASO).

It is noted that a drone threat was declared in the region around 3:00 a.m., followed two hours later by a missile alert. Local residents reported a series of explosions and air defense activity, after which plumes of black smoke rose in several areas of the city.

The FP-1 is a strike unmanned complex developed by Fire Point designed to engage ground targets at long ranges.