GUR discloses data on foreign tech equipment used by Russian ballistic missile makers

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) published data on the War&Sanctions portal regarding three dozen units of foreign-made technological equipment used by cooperation enterprises producing Russian ballistic armaments, the GUR press service reported.

"The Russian military-industrial complex retains a significant dependence on foreign technologies. In particular, despite all efforts, Russia is still unable to replace industrial equipment from global manufacturers with localized analogs. Today we are publishing 30 units of technological equipment of Chinese, German, Taiwanese, American, Turkish, Swiss, and Italian manufacture used by Russian factories producing ballistic missiles and their components – altimeters, aerodynamic rudders, gyroscopes, etc. Characteristic is the growing number of Chinese machine tools and machining centers, including five-axis ones," the message on Telegram reads.

It is noted that Chinese machine tools utilize European, Japanese, and Taiwanese components – CNC systems, servo drives, high-precision spindles and bearings, measuring and rotary systems, linear guides, thermal stabilization tools, and machining process control systems, among others.

The publication notably includes a 5-axis universal machining center GX-650 manufactured by Hyper Machine Tool (PRC), used by Votkinsk Plant – a manufacturer of 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and the missile section of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; Shtral (PRC) turning and milling machining centers involved in the production processes of JSC PEMZ Molot, which produces electronic equipment units for Iskander-M missiles; and measuring equipment from German manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz installed at UPKB Detal, which produces altimeters for Zircon missiles.

GUR reminded that in order to deprive the aggressor of the capability to continue the war, it is necessary, in particular: to strengthen end-user control and the actual location of product use, including introducing on-site inspections by authorized representatives at the declared equipment installation address; and to extend enhanced control procedures to spare parts, components, technical fluids, consumables, software, updates, and maintenance required for equipment operation.

GUR also noted that it is necessary to regularly conduct audits of distributors, dealers, and other intermediaries, especially those supplying to high-risk jurisdictions, as well as to identify signs of re-export or end-user changes, investigate cases where a manufacturer's products are detected in the Russian military-industrial complex, establish their supply chains, and take measures to halt further deliveries through relevant intermediaries.

In addition, it is necessary to restrict deliveries of CNCs, tools, and other components to Chinese manufacturers that supply their equipment to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises, the message states.