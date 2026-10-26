Moldovan PM arrives in Ukraine on working visit

Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to Kyiv. He is accompanied to Ukraine by three ministers, reports NewsMaker, citing the Moldovan government.

The visit program includes meetings with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The Prime Ministers will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and trade cooperation, regional security, and the European path of both countries. Following the meeting, they will deliver joint statements to the press. Together, the heads of government will lay flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the war," the Moldovan government reported.

In addition, Tofan, together with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, will participate in the Kyiv International Economic Forum, focused on investment opportunities and the development of economic cooperation.

The Moldovan Prime Minister will also meet with business representatives to discuss the development of economic partnership and the expansion of trade ties between the two countries.

Tofan is accompanied by Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea, Minister of Defense Anatolie Nosatîi, and Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu.