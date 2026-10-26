Air defense downs 112 of 140 Russian UAVs, 3 Kh-59/69 missiles; strikes recorded at 15 locations – Air Force

On the night of Monday, October 26, air defense forces shot down and suppressed three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 112 out of 140 drones of various types used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

"On the night of October 26 (from 18:00 on October 25), Russia attacked with one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, and 140 Shahed-type strike UAVs (70 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and 'Parodiya'-type decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo – Russia, and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiyske," the message reads.

According to preliminary data from the military, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down and suppressed three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 112 Russian UAVs, including Shahed-type (56 of them jet-powered), "Gerbera," and other drone types.

At the same time, hits by Russian air attack assets were recorded at 15 locations, while the falling of downed targets (debris) was recorded at four locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of the morning, the attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs remaining in Ukrainian airspace.