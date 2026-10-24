Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on suppliers to Russia’s defense industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees enacting decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Russian entities and individuals. These parties are involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles or supply equipment and components to Russian defense industry enterprises for use in military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile systems, and drones.

Relevant decrees, Nos. 1058/2024 and 1059/2024, are dated October 24 and have been published on the head of state’s official website.

The first sanction list includes 51 individuals and 44 legal entities involved in the manufacture of ballistic missiles—weapons that the Russian Federation uses to attack critical and civilian infrastructure, as well as to shell Ukrainian cities and communities. These entities produce and supply raw materials, equipment, and tools used to create long-range strike systems, including the Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kinzhal.

The sanction package specifically targets Russian enterprises that manufacture weaponry, components, and related software, as well as the executives of these companies.

All individuals subject to these sanctions are citizens of the Russian Federation. Of the 44 entities on the first list, 42 are registered in the Russian Federation, while two are registered in the People's Republic of China.

Additionally, sanctions have been imposed on 32 Russian citizens and 35 Russian companies that are part of the production and supply chains for high-precision industrial equipment, tools, components, electronics, and raw materials intended for entities that serve Russia’s defense-industrial complex.

Sanctions have also been imposed on enterprises belonging to the Russian industrial group Rusal—entities that are significant to the aggressor state and involved in the production of military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile systems, drones, and other military hardware.

"We are systematically identifying enterprises involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles and other weaponry, and applying sanctions against them. We are also working to extend these sanctions to other jurisdictions. Taken together, these measures should significantly weaken the capacity of the Russian military-industrial complex to manufacture weapons," noted Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor and Presidential Commissioner for Sanction Policy.