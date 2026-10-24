Civic activist and UAnimals founder Todorchuk appointed to head AFU Main Directorate for Communications

Oleksandr Todorchuk, Ukrainian entrepreneur, civic activist, founder of the animal welfare organization UAnimals, co-founder of the communications agency Gres Todorchuk, and current service member, has announced his appointment as head of the Main Directorate for Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I have joined the General Staff team, taking charge of the Main Directorate for Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is a great responsibility and a significant challenge... I will put forth my best efforts to strengthen this area, as I genuinely believe in the importance of communications during wartime," Todorchuk wrote on Facebook on Saturday, thanking the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, for the trust placed in him.

He noted that he is currently getting to know the team and familiarizing himself with the scope of work, while also seeking individuals to join the directorate’s team. "It will be challenging, fast-paced, and certainly interesting. Let us combine our knowledge and experience where they are truly needed today and can be of service to the country," Todorchuk wrote.

Born in 1988, Todorchuk is a law graduate of Kyiv International University. In 2010, he co-founded the communications agency Gres Todorchuk, which specializes in communications, cultural, social, and educational projects, together with Yaroslava Gres. In 2016, he established UAnimals, an organization that began its work by campaigning against the exploitation of animals in the entertainment industry. He was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was headed by Colonel Bohdan Mykolaiovych Senyk, who had led the Armed Forces’ Public Relations Directorate since 2016.