Zelenskyy on humanitarian operation in Oleshky: Ukraine will fulfill its part; we hope that American mediation will prove effective

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that it will be possible to carry out a humanitarian operation and unblock Oleshky.

“There is also an arrangement regarding Oleshky that should be implemented soon – to unblock access to the city. In the occupied part, the temporarily occupied part, of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation dire, extremely dire. We hope this humanitarian operation can be carried out – access to Oleshky can be unblocked, food and medicine can be brought in, and people can leave this combat zone,” Zelenskyy said in his video address Saturday.

“We have been negotiating this for some time and at various levels. Ukraine will do its part. We count on American mediation to work,” Zelenskyy stressed.

As previously reported, the White House announced on Friday that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had secured truce between Russia and Ukraine, covering the town of Oleshky, to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians via a designated safe corridor. The local truce is set to take effect on October 29.

According to statements from the Russian side, the Russian Armed Forces, in connection with a humanitarian operation, are implementing a "ceasefire" in the area of ​​Oleshky, on Kherson front, starting at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27, and will "ensure the safe movement of a humanitarian convoy to Oleshky for the delivery of essential goods."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced that Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a specific area of ​​the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, in Kherson region, starting at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday, October 27, to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

The General Staff noted that Ukrainian units have previously carried out multiple missions to deliver humanitarian supplies via drones to the residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages.

"We trust that humanitarian access for the sake of the people in Oleshky will be guaranteed," the statement reads.