Koretsky discusses defense, energy, and logistics with Romanian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has held a telephone conversation with Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu. Among other topics, they discussed a Russian strike on a civilian vessel off the coast of Romania, which resulted in the death of one Ukrainian sailor, injuries to four others, and the disappearance of three more; six crew members were rescued.

According to the government portal on Saturday, Koretsky thanked Romania "for its principled stance and clear condemnation of this crime, which constitutes a gross violation of international law and freedom of navigation."

The two leaders held a substantive discussion on defense, energy, and logistics. "We aim to accelerate projects that will expand railway capacity, develop river transport routes, and increase cargo throughput," Koretsky noted.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister proposed that he and his Romanian counterpart establish cooperation through a format of intergovernmental consultations—an approach that has proven effective with other nations.

"I thanked Romania for its consistent support since the very first days of the full-scale invasion. I also invited Mr. Niculescu to Kyiv. This was our first conversation since his appointment, and I took the opportunity to congratulate him on his new position," Koretsky concluded.