Zelenskyy: Starlink and Starshield services restored "at the same speeds as before all restrictions were imposed"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the restoration of Starlink and Starshield services "at the speeds that existed before all these restrictions."

"The most important news today: Starlink and Starshield services have been restored to the speeds that existed before all these restrictions. The speed is now exactly what we need. Restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were sufficient for using this connection," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

This is very important, he added; it is of great significance for our frontline logistics and for defending Ukraine against Shahed drones.

Zelenskyy also reported that he received a report this morning from Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara. "We have verified it: Starlink and Starshield are operational. I am grateful to all the Americans and all our partners who took this matter seriously and are genuinely helping us. I thank the congressmen, senators, the media, the State Department, and the President," the Ukrainian leader added.