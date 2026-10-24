Biden and Trump administrations earlier asked SpaceX to enable or disable Starlink – media

The administrations of current U.S. President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joseph Biden, on several occasions requested that Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, enable or disable the Starlink satellite communication service in various countries—long before access was restricted for the Ukrainian military in October of this year. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources among former high-ranking U.S. officials who requested anonymity.

“During the presidency of Joe Biden, the requests included switching off the service to prevent Iranian proxy militias in Yemen and Lebanon from using Starlink to communicate, and activating the service to provide ‌internet access inside Iran and in Ukraine to support its military, said four of the former officials. Similarly, President Donald Trump's administration asked Musk, who is CEO of SpaceX, to make the service available in Iran following US-Israeli strikes in 2025 and 2026, in hopes it would bolster internet access and communications for anti-government protesters,” the message reads.

According to the publication’s sources, the Biden administration at times relied on Musk to help implement policy: Biden officials coordinated with SpaceX to thwart US adversaries by ​cutting the service, and to help allies by expanding Starlink’s availability. In their turn, they several times shared intelligence with SpaceX that indicated that the Houthis and Hezbollah were using diverted Starlink terminals — hardware that made its way to the militants through intermediaries. The administration contacted ​SpaceX and asked it to identify the ⁠terminals and shut them off. At least some of the terminals were deactivated.

Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, officials in the Biden administration urged SpaceX to expand the Ukrainian armed forces' use of Starlink. At the same time, however, as noted in the report, Musk was already taking steps to limit Ukraine’s access to the Starlink network. Specifically, in 2022, he ordered SpaceX employees to restrict Starlink coverage in areas that Ukraine was attempting to liberate from Russian occupation—a move that came as a surprise to White House officials. Musk also publicly stated that he had rejected a request from Ukraine in 2022 to activate his satellite network in occupied Sevastopol.

In a 2024 submission to the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, SpaceX said it works closely with US government agencies to secure export authorizations where required and to safeguard technology in support of US national security objectives and foreign policy goals.

Reuters reported that SpaceX did not respond to its requests for comment, although Musk noted in a social media post earlier this week that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately (by the president of the United States).”

The publication emphasizes that the Biden-era and Trump requests to Musk show a close relationship in which US administrations rely to “an unprecedented degree on a private-sector company to help implement foreign policy.”

Earlier on Saturday, sources within the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Ministry had observed the restoration of Starlink—as well as its military version, Starshield—at speeds exceeding 161 km/h, following an outage that had lasted several days. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara later reported that the terminals were observed functioning at speeds of over 400 km/h. "The connection is stable. This is yet another example of how direct dialogue and the persistent stance taken by the President of Ukraine at the highest level yield results. And this outcome is, above all, vital for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications," he said.