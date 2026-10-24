One man killed, two others hospitalized following missile strike on Lozova – Synehubov

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the city of Lozova in Kharkiv region on Saturday, sparking a fire at a warehouse facility and resulting in one death and several injuries, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"A strike was recorded on a warehouse building, which subsequently caught fire... As a result of the shelling, a 26-year-old man and a 43-year-old man sustained injuries. The victims have been hospitalized. Sadly, a 45-year-old man died from his severe injuries," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.