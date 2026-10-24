Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from CIA, despite strained relations between Trump and Zelenskyy – media

The U.S. intelligence community continues to assist Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression—notably by providing early warnings of incoming missiles and drones—even as relations between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remain poor, reports The Atlantic.

Citing an unnamed high-ranking officer who frequently visits Ukraine, the publication notes that the CIA plays a leading role among American personnel in the country. The source also remarked that, with the CIA’s help, Ukrainians have become very adept at carrying out strikes against Russia.

Another intelligence official based in the Baltic states, who works closely with the USA to counter Russian influence, told the publication that CIA operations are currently much more aggressive than they were during the administration of former President Joe Biden, though you would never know it from Trump’s rhetoric.

“The administration’s policy is deeply conflicted, and perhaps no one understands that better than John Ratcliffe, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He has a foot in two worlds: advising a president who’s continuously at odds with Ukraine’s leadership, and running an agency that’s essential to Ukraine’s war for survival … ,” the article says.

Ukrainians do not view Ratcliffe as their defender. They know that he works for an unpredictable boss and that, should Trump carry out his recent threat to cut off intelligence support unless Ukraine stops attacking Russian oil refineries, Ratcliffe will follow that order, The Atlantic added.

Sources familiar with the matter describe Ratcliffe as someone who clearly understands the threat that the Russian Federation poses not only to Ukraine but also to the United States and its allies. The same can be said of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, both of whom have now aligned themselves with Trump’s rhetoric.

According to the report, the CIA Director has likely advised Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on how to engage with Trump.

Commenting on disruptions to the Starlink satellite network and American early-warning systems, the publication notes that the USA has not yet officially cut off the flow of intelligence, though Trump could take such measures at any moment. The ezine says that should Trump decide to do so, those who have worked with Ratcliffe say he would not attempt to persuade the president to change his mind even despite concerns within CIA headquarters.