Occupiers attack three towns, four villages in Donetsk region over past 24 hours: 2 people killed, 18 wounded

Two civilians were killed and 18 others, including three children, were wounded as a result of shelling in Donetsk region by Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours, Donetsk Region Police communications department reported on Saturday morning.

"The Russians attacked Sloviansk with a UAB-250 aerial bomb and drones, killing one person and wounding four others. One private house, three apartment buildings, two shops, a gas station, and 29 vehicles were damaged. In Kramatorsk, enemy strikes killed one civilian and injured 14 others, including three children. Six private houses, 26 apartment buildings, two educational institutions, a shop, two medical facilities, and two vehicles were damaged," the message says.

In addition to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the town of Druzhkivka and the villages of Iverske, Novodonetske, Novostepanivka, and Stepanivka also came under fire. A total of 105 civilian objects were damaged, including 57 residential homes.

"In Novodonetske, the shelling damaged 20 residential homes, a shop, a bus stop, and a garage cooperative. In Iverske and Stepanivka, one private house was damaged in each village," the police reported.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 23, the police recorded 1,991 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region.

The police and the SBU have initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.