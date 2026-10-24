U.S. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff has criticized agreements reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Russian side regarding the export of diesel fuel. Schiff pointed to a significant easing of sanction pressure on the Kremlin and a weakening of Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, noting that the deal offers no tangible economic benefit to American consumers.

“Trump's art of the Russian deal. Putin gets massive sanctions relief. Ukraine gets its defenses crippled. And the United States gets less than one day's worth of diesel and no meaningful relief at the pump,” the American legislator said on X.

According to the senator, these agreements between the White House and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have failed to produce any real reduction in fuel prices at American gas stations—a result of the fact that the volume of Russian product contracted for is negligible compared to daily U.S. consumption—while, at the same time, Russia has secured significant concessions regarding sanctions, all against the backdrop of a weakening in Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected criticism that the agreement concerning Russian diesel fuel and the delay in imposing new sanctions against Russia amounted to free concessions to Putin.