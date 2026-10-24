Ukraine receives only 24 Patriot missiles from USA over past three months - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has received only 24 interceptor missiles for its U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems over the last three months—a quantity far short of what is actually needed.

In an interview with ABC News on Friday, he noted that 30 ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv just this past Thursday evening.

According to Zelenskyy’s estimates, Ukraine requires an average of 350 Patriot interceptor missiles per month.

Asked if he believes Putin requested that Trump to turn off intelligence-sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine, Zelenskyy responded, "I don't know. I hope, I trust and I hope God bless. No."

The President of Ukraine noted that he does not feel betrayed by the United States, but expressed regret over the lack of American aid. "I feel what I feel. It's not supportive," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that he is grateful for the partnership in the war against the Russian Federation, but suggested that, at times, he may not be as "polite" as other partners expect him to be. "Of course I'm a normal person, I'm just human, maybe not such a big humanitarian as Putin, of course … Like between friends, like in the family, you have to be honest, not to play games. I don't play games with Trump. This is my difference between me and Putin. I don't play with him any games. I'm direct, honest," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian head of state believes that this is Trump’s personal decision “to be friends with Putin or not," but suggested that “they're in quite very good relations.”

Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side is "ready to stop this war as quick as possible," but noted that the Russian Federation currently controls more than 19% of Ukrainian territory, and that Ukraine is not prepared to cede any further territory for the sake of ending the war.

As earlier reported, by June 2025, the U.S. military will likely have used up to two-thirds of its stockpile of missile-defense interceptors, even as American defense companies ramp up production. Specifically, Lockheed Martin is working to increase its annual production capacity for advanced PAC-3 interceptors, used in Patriot missile systems, from approximately 600 to 2,000 units. According to Bloomberg, the shortage in missile stockpiles has already affected supplies to other U.S. allies.

German authorities are seeking permission from the USA to assemble an advanced version of the Patriot interceptor missiles at facilities in Germany, stated German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is not the top priority for suppliers of American PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as the majority of these have long been directed to the Middle East. According to the president, Ukraine is also working with European and other nations around the world to secure additional missile supplies to protect its population.

According to him, Ukraine received 675 missiles throughout 2023, and 364 in 2025—yet the number of Russian missile strikes has increased during this period. For 2026, the delivery of 264 PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles was planned. The PAC-3 missiles are supplied by the United States through the PURL program. "All our partners—both Americans and Europeans—are aware of the sums they are contributing and know exactly how many missiles they are providing us. There are also separate bilateral agreements with various European nations and countries in the Middle East. But, unfortunately, you can see a downward trend, and this depends primarily on the American side," Zelenskyy stated in August of this year.

On October 21, Ukrainian Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty met with a delegation from the American defence company Lockheed Martin, led by Orlando Sanchez Jr., President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. The discussions focused on the importance of stable arms supplies and future cooperation. In particular, the parties addressed increasing the delivery of PAC-3 interceptor missiles to counter the threat of strikes by Russian ballistic missiles.