Ukraine to introduce ceasefire in ​​occupied Oleshky starting 3:00 a.m. on Octv27 for humanitarian operation – General Staff

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a specific area of ​​the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, in Kherson region, effective from 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 (Kyiv time), to facilitate a humanitarian operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and will make every effort to ensure the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens," the General Staff stated in a post on Telegram.