Russia launches 126 UAVs at Ukraine; 101 neutralized

Overnight into Saturday, Russian occupation forces launched 126 drones of various types at Ukraine, including 61 jet-powered UAVs, as well as Banderol loitering munitions and decoy drones. Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down or neutralized 101 of these, including 50 jet-powered drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at five other locations," the Air Force stated on its Telegram channel.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of the time of the announcement, the attack was still ongoing, with Russian strike drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

Consequently, the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense overnight exceeded 80%; specifically, the interception rate for jet-powered drones reached 82%.