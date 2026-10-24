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Seven people, incl children, injured in shelling of Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

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Seven people, incl children, injured in shelling of Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces launched strikes on the city of Kharkiv and 15 other settlements in the region, leaving seven people injured, including two children, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 12-year-old girl sustained injuries, while two women, aged 46 and 37, and a 13-year-old boy experienced acute stress reactions. In the village of Cherkaski Tyshky (Tsyrkuny community), men aged 57 and 52 were injured. In the urban-type settlement of Blyzniuky, a 39-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

#casualties #shelling #kharkiv
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