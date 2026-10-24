Rubio identifies Donbas as key issue in war, emphasizes the need for mutual concessions

The Russia-Ukraine war is essentially centered on 11% of the territory in Donbas—an area Russia has unsuccessfully attempted to seize by military force, and which Ukraine refuses to cede for reasons of sovereignty and long-term security. Consequently, a resolution to the conflict is possible only through diplomatic means, involving mutual compromises at the negotiating table, stated U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"...people keep talking about it’s a war in Ukraine. That war is about Donbas. It’s about one region of the country … It’s – at it’s core, it’s about 11 percent of one part of that country that Russia wants and cannot take militarily and that Ukraine is unwilling to give up. And they have good reasons why they don’t want to do that – for sovereignty and their own security long term," Rubio said.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the conflict has no military solution and will only be resolved through diplomatic means. The Secretary of State noted that the core challenge lies in finding a compromise—one where both sides gain certain benefits while also making concessions to bring an end to the hostilities.

Rubio pointed out that the U.S. President is dedicating a significant amount of time to resolving this complex conflict, and the American team is working daily to bridge the differences between the parties. The Secretary of State added that achieving peace requires both sides to be at the negotiating table, and the United States stands ready to act as a mediator to facilitate such a meeting—a necessary prerequisite for resolving the issue.