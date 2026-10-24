Trump says end of Russia-Ukraine war nearing, suggests 200% tariffs could be imposed on both countries

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the Russia-Ukraine war is nearing its end, while noting that the use of trade tariffs to compel Kyiv and Moscow toward peace would be largely ineffective, given the small volume of American imports from both nations.

“We're close to ending, I hope, the Russia-Ukraine catastrophe. I hope we're ending that,” Trump said.

According to the head of the White House, the threat of imposing 200% import tariffs has previously helped the United States halt five out of eight armed conflicts around the world. Trump suggested the possibility of immediately applying a similar approach to Ukraine and Russia, though he noted that the USA does not import a sufficient volume of goods from either country for such tariff-based pressure to be effective.

Furthermore, the American president once again drew attention to the massive human toll of the Russia-Ukraine war, which averages 25,000 casualties per month.