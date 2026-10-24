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Russian drone attack on Zhytomyr leaves nine people injured, damages civilian infrastructure – National Police

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Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr with strike drones on Thursday, leaving nine people injured and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, the Patrol Police of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"Yesterday, the enemy attacked Zhytomyr with drones. As a result of the strike, nine people sustained injuries, including two children... Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the agency stated on its Telegram channel.

According to law enforcement, there were no fatalities from the enemy strike. The victims received necessary assistance from emergency services.

#zhytomyr #drones #casualties
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